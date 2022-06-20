ECHO — Echo lacks local laws enforcing open burning, and that has raised the concerns of resident Bobby Jo Schultz.
“In a desert area out here as dry as it gets, it is irresponsible to light a burn barrel and walk off and leave it,” she said while discussing how her neighbor's burn barrels of wood in their yard. “I’m concerned that the fire will spark and spread.”
Schultz brought her complaint to city officials and the city council, but without local laws proscribing the do’s and don’ts of open burning, there is little for officials to do. Still, the Echo Rural Fire Protection District recommends the town’s residents follow fire safety guidelines from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
“So there is not a ‘no burn season,’ so a person is able to burn 365 days a year,” Echo Fire Chief Delbert Gehrke said. “Technically you can burn legally as long as you follow DEQ guidelines.”
The Umatilla County Department of Land Use Planning oversees open and agricultural burning for county areas. Gina Miller, the county code enforcement coordinator, said local fire districts and cities follow a protocol that defers to both the county and DEQ guidelines. She said the county uses meteorological information to determine each day at 6 a.m. if burning is OK.
“We are sending out alerts for ‘no burn’ days on our webpage, we have phone lines people can call and for agriculturists we send out a mass emergency text we call a ‘red flag,’ if certain weather conditions call for it,” Miller said.
The county office also relies on readings of the particulate matter in the air to determine pollutant levels. These readings are vital for residents who suffer respiratory issues.
According to Miller, the effects of air quality on public health go into considering a county-wide burn ban. Certain days involving large public events such as the Pendleton Round-Up, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest and the Walla Walla County Fair would require a county-wide ban on open burning as well.
As the summer nears and wildfire season commences in the Pacific Northwest, Umatilla County Code Enforcement works to help spread awareness to residents.
“This summer we will add a feature to give out health information to caution those with lung problems and asthma,” Miller said. “We don’t have the link up yet, but it’ll be up soon on the umatillacounty.gov website.”
Because Echo is in a fire district, if someone were reported burning illegal material such as tires, petroleum, rubber, plastic, wet garbage or industrial waste, the fire department could put out the fire.
But the fire district relies on voluntary firefighters, and voluntary firefighters are unable to issue citations or fines for such violations, Gehrke explained. However, the Stanfield Police Department, which provides law enforcement services to Echo, should be able to hand out citations and court summons for these nuisances, if the situation calls for it. The fire district also can call upon a state fire marshal if the circumstances involve serious criminal matters, such as arson.
“We don’t enforce anything, we just put out fires. Enforcing codes and ordinances is up to the city,” Gehrke said.
Echo City Administrator David Slaght said the city looks into complaints, and he has handed out code enforcement violations for weeds, garbage and more. But during his time as city administrator, he has not yet come across a reason to hand out any fire infractions.
Gehrke was on that same page.
“We are fine as it currently stands,” Gehrke said. “No complaints.”
