ECHO — Getting ready for Oktoberfest, a pair of local musicians dressed in lederhosen and tuned their instruments. By start time, they were ready to perform.
Proceeds from the event Saturday, Oct. 16, in Echo, benefitted St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church and and local scholarship fund.
Margaret Mayer, a Blue Mountain Community College music instructor, was one of the two performers. She said she has played at a few Oktoberfests and other local events many more times.
“It’s fun,” she said of Echo’s Oktoberfest. As an accordion player, she does not get many chances to perform publicly. And since she enjoys the instrument, she also likes any opportunity to play.
“Everyone remembers somebody who plays the accordion, but no one seems to play it anymore,” she said.
She took it up 15 years ago, because a musical needed one. She was in the pit orchestra at the time. With some lessons from a Walla Walla teacher Horrace Lazzari, and some independent study and practice, she was ready to perform for the musical.
More often than not, however, she plays the accordion for her own enjoyment, but she plays other instruments as well. She plays piano, guitar and clarinet, which are all more popular among her music students.
She said she thinks she knows why students do not gravitate toward the accordion.
“It’s really hard to play,” she said.
One thing that makes it harder than the piano is “you can’t see what you’re doing.” The instrument obscures the views of a player’s hands. But there are some masters of the instrument, including “Weird Al” Yankovic, Art Van Damme, Dick Contino and Lazzari.
Mayer said likes the variety of the accordions, as well as the versatility of the instrument. Accordions are used in Cajun, Mexican and other musical traditions.
Mayer performs with Alan Feves, who also plays a rare instrument — the bass banjo, which was built for him by banjo maker Verne Marr of Pendleton.
He said he and Marr saw the instrument in an old photo of country musicians, and they thought making one would be an “interesting project.”
He said has seen only a few people with bass banjos. Johnny Peppercraft is one of the few contemporary players.
Feves learned to play on his own, but it was not much of a challenge, because of its similarity to other instruments, he said. The upright bass, for example, has the same tuning as the bass banjo.
“I’ve been playing the upright bass since junior high school,” he said.
Since then, he has played with jazz groups, symphony groups and rock bands. He also plays the electric bass, the bass fiddle and the bass guitar, which also prepared him to play the bass banjo.
“The fingering and notes are the same on all of those instruments,” he said.
In addition to bass instruments, he also plays the steel guitar and slide guitar.
He is interested in Oktoberfest not because of heritage, but because he has the skills to entertain, and this event was simply an opportunity.
Both Hermiston residents, Mayer and Feves have known each other and have performed together for more than 20 years. Theirs is a good friendship, they said.
“We don’t have to think about it,” Mayer said of their friendship. “We just play, and he just moans, like a good bass player.”
