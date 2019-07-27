HERMISTON — Two emerging employers in Eastern Oregon sought to either fulfill or defy the region’s economic projections Friday.
As a part of a presentation during the inaugural Eastern Oregon Economic Summit, Chris Rich, a regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department, explained to a room full of local business leaders and government officials at Hermiston High School how Eastern Oregon, which the state defines as Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, and Wallowa counties, was trending economically.
The employment department looked at various industries in the region and projected where they would be through 2027. The department predicts that there will be 7,500 jobs added to the economy during that time, and nearly nine out of 10 of those jobs will come from the private sector. Health services was expected to see the biggest increase, followed by transportation, warehousing, and utilities. Other growth industries include construction, manufacturing, and leisure and hospitality.
“Is that growth outrageous?” Rich said. “It’s actually a little tame.”
He then flipped to a slide that showed that many of the anticipated growth industries had shown more dramatic growth from 2007 to now than their future projections.
Eastern Oregon has come a long way from the recession, when unemployment peaked at 7.9% and more than a third of the region’s unemployed were without work long term. Unemployment has now fallen to 5.1% and long-term unemployment has been cut in half.
With the economy recovered, representatives from the lumber and drone industry highlighted their fields.
Lindsay Warness, the safety and environmental manager for Woodgrain Millwork, a Fruitland, Idaho, wood products manufacturer that recently bought lumber mills in Pilot Rock and La Grande, said she thought Woodgrain could play a role in the projected growth in the manufacturing sector.
“It’s dirty work, but there’s a lot of satisfaction and we get a lot done at the end of the day,” she said.
Warness said the Northeast Oregon timber industry has been hit hard by environmental regulations, losing 1,800 jobs since 1997.
While the state’s employment department didn’t anticipate much growth in the region’s tech industry, Ken Bisconer, the West Coast director of flight operations for PAE ISR, a Virginia-based defense contractor that tests its Resolute Eagle drone at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range, was optimistic that PAE and its growing workforce would prove the projection wrong.
Bisconer said most of the people he works worth are ex-military, but he’d like to recruit more people outside the armed forces by training students in high school and Blue Mountain Community College.
“It’s a job you can hang your hat on,” he said. “It’s a retirement job.”
Bisconer estimated that his employees contribute a total of $80,000 to $100,000 to Pendleton per month, and they could continue to do so as PAE prepares to bid on several nine- and 10-figure government contracts.
One area of the Eastern Oregon economy that isn’t seeing growth is the number of young and middle-aged workers.
“As a share of the workforce, we’re seeing a loss of the 45- to 54-year-olds in Eastern Oregon. That corresponds with changes in population as well,” Rich said. “We’re seeing older age groups work longer, but we’re seeing a drop in the younger age groups.”
While Rich said his presentation just scratched the surface of the data at the employment department’s disposal, he made his pitch in front of an influential crowd.
In addition to government officials and business leaders, the audience eventually swelled to include several legislators, the Oregon state treasurer, and former congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
