PENDLETON — Eight public and private development projects are seeking grants totaling almost $10.5 million from the Pendleton Development Commission, including two public projects with 100% grant funding.
But the commission has been discussing changes to its grant programs, including a maximum grant to 25% of a project's costs with a $250,000 cap.
Sisters Cafe and Rainbow Cafe seek second story grants, PDC's program to encourage development of upper floors. Their respective uncapped, 25% grant costs would be $310,000 and $137,500. With the cap, Sisters would receive $250,000.
PDC Associate Director Charles Denight said developing second and third floors requires sprinkler systems, installation of which would be prohibitively expensive for owners without access to nearby water lines.
The owners of Edwards Apartments, the Chamber of Commerce, Oak Hotel and old Pendleton City Hall have applied for rejuvenation grants. Their uncapped, 25% grant costs would total nearly $1.8. With the cap, these grants would total $1 million.
The public projects would provide a connection to a city water main running down Southeast First Street, allowing several buildings on Main Street to mount fire protection sprinklers on their vacant upper stories. Their 100% grant cost is about $1.7 million.
Without the cap, the 25% grant cost of all eight projects would be about $3.9 million With the cap, the total drops to $3 million.
Changes under discussion
The PDC and its advisory committee spent the summer discussing changes in how Pendleton's urban renewal grant and loan programs would provide those funds, Denight said. The commission at its meeting Sept. 20 received the recommendations and held a work session Tuesday, Sept. 27, for further discussion.
In addition to limiting grants to 25% of a project's costs with a $250,000 cap, the commission is is considering other changes, including:
• Move grant and loan programs to a quarterly review process and accept grant applications in alternating quarters, with upper story grant applications in the first and third quarters and Fresh Start, Facade and Rejuvenation grants in the second and fourth quarters.
• Change the Jump Start Program to a business plan competition only and accept applications in March and make awards in June.
• Budget funds by quarter and move surplus funds to the following quarter with grants of the same type.
• Combine the demolition grant with the Fresh Start grant to provide both grants in one package.
• Reduce the Love Your Home Program and offer it only in January and July.
• Revise score sheets to incentivize increases in assessed values and in economic activity.
• At the end of 2023 and every year thereafter, evaluate the results and make revisions as appropriate.
This grants and loans plan also would require the program to adhere to an annual budget, based on available funding, Denight said. And if the Pendleton Urban Renewal District receives new bank financing, then for 2023 only, the PDC would split the funds between public and private projects, with no more than $1.5 million available in 2023 for street reconstruction.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.