PENDLETON — Following years of planning and construction, the city of Pendleton officially reopened the Eighth Street Bridge to traffic last Friday.
The project, which was fraught with delays, was the culmination of a nearly two decadelong effort to replace the 1909 bridge that connects Southeast Eighth Street with the Lee Street Grade across the Umatilla River in Pendleton.
Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson explained that while the bridge appears complete and the road is paved, crews are still working to complete final details for the project and periodic closures may continue through October.
The most pressing aspect of the project is the installation of riprap to stabilize the levee along the River Parkway. While installation is expected to occur Tuesday, crews must complete the riprap work before the end of Oregon’s in-water work window on Sept. 30.
In addition to riprap, crews need to complete water and sewer tests, railings on the pedestrian walkway, concrete work for the River Parkway underpass and several small projects for driveways and street parking.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the projected is slated for completion before the end of November.
The roughly $8.6 million design and construction cost of the Eighth Street Bridge was financed with federal, state, city, and Umatilla County funds with 89% of the cost coming from the ODOT Local Bridge Program. Patterson says that the city paid approximately $375,000 toward the construction of the bridge and an additional $350,000 to bring utilities, such as sewer and water, across the bridge. The cost of utilities was not included in the total construction cost of the bridge and was paid entirely by the city.
The new bridge, unlike its predecessor, will be able to support grain trucks coming into town, as well as fire apparatuses, allowing the city to serve both sides of the river more effectively. Patterson referenced the addition of the interstate and its positive effect on the southward expansion of the town and explained that this bridge could do the same thing for the north.
“As towns grow, they need a place to grow to,” said Patterson. “This bridge will serve that area for the next 100 years.”
As for the old bridge, Patterson says that it is currently in storage at city property on Southeast Byers Avenue awaiting a place to install the structure.
“The contractor will leave us a drawing of how the pieces fit back together,” said Patterson. “We’re working with ODOT for historic preservation and to find a home for the structure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.