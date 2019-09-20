PENDLETON — The Eighth Street Bridge, which connects Southeast Eighth Street to the Lee Street Grade across the Umatilla River, will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The closure will allow for the installation of riprap to reinforce a section of the riverbank following erosion last spring. The erosion, a result of the heavy rains and construction at the site, resulted in an unstable bank near the bridge site.
For the duration of the bridge closing, a pedestrian crossing will remain available.
The installation of riprap must be completed before the end of the Umatilla River in-water work window on September 30, 2019. Additionally, crews will be unable to finish work on the Riverfront Parkway until after the stabilization of the river’s bank.
For more information, contact the Pendleton Public Works Department at 541-966-0201.
