MISSION — “Honoring Fisher Women of Celilo Falls” was the theme of Elders Day on Sept. 9 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino near Mission.

About 500 tribal elders gathered for the event. Visitors traveled from nearby Yakama, Warm Springs, Nez Perce, Colville, Coeur d’Alene reservations. They also traveled from and as far away as Tulalip and Chehalis, Washington.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.