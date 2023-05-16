UMATILLA COUNTY — Early results in the election Tuesday, May 16, have incumbent Richard Hemphill keeping his seat on the Pilot Rock School District Board of Directors.
Hemphill has 136 votes, or 54%, to challenger Jennifer Mespelt's 116, or 46%.
The special district election saw low turnout across the board, with only 11.81% of Umatilla County casting a ballot. County Elections Manager Kim Lindell said that results would continue to come in from ballot boxes throughout the night. Most, but not all, of the races in Umatilla County’s primary election night were uncontested.
Umatilla School Board Position 2
Challenger Steve Warr defeated incumbent Veronica Gutierrez by a mere 8 votes — 161 to 153.
Pilot Rock Fire District Position 4
Derek Hoeft sprang to an early lead in the race for Pilot Rock Fire District Position 4 with 213 votes, or 84.2%. to opponent Ray Bacus' 40 votes, or 15.8%
Bacus also is running for Pilot Rock Parks and Recreation District Position 1, where he led his opponent Rhonda Hinkle Lazinka 121 votes to 112.
Pilot Rock Parks and Recreation Director Position 2
Ray Bacus may have lost his fire district race, but won a seat on the parks and rec board by defeating Rhonda Hinkle Lazinka, 121 to 112.
Hermiston Cemetery District Position 1
Ken Huber easily won his race with 1,311 votes to 338 for Chris Caldarella.
Write-in campaigns in holding pattern
Another race where uncertainty was at play was with the Blue Mountain Community College Board of Educators zones 5 and 7, which did not have any candidates filed for candidacy. Several candidates mounted a write-in campaign to vie for the seats earlier last week.
Lindell said due to the nature of write-in campaigns, which can include challenges to ballots, her office won't announce the winners of the BMCC races for 21 days.
“I don’t mind that it’s going to take a while, I’m not impatient,” Hays said. “I think that the democratic process just takes time. I’m eating strawberry shortcakes and watching shows with my family. It’s a pretty normal night. I’m a praying person, I put my faith in God.”
And a write-in candidate leads by one vote in the race for Ukiah School District Position 3, where incumbent Christy Lawhead is behind 8 votes to 9.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
