PENDLETON — Are electric tractors the future of farm mobility? The Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase provided a glimpse at that possibility Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Pendleton Convention Center during the 2022 Fall Energy Symposium.

The showcase had two electric SUVs available for test drives, a 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV and a 2021 Volkswagen ID4. Several e-bikes also were on display to highlight and bring awareness to micro mobility options. And there was the Solectrac e25 — a compact, 25 horsepower tractor that runs entirely on electricity and can be recharged from a simple home outlet. The e25 is an early model electric tractor and aims to take the first steps in eliminating the need for diesel farm vehicles.

