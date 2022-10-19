Wy'East RC&D Executive Director Robert Wallace discusses monitoring the use of electric tractors in rural agricultural communities Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, during the Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase at the Pendleton Convention Center.
The Solectrac e25 electric tractor on display Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, to showcase the new agricultural fuel economy equipment during the Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase at the Pendleton Convention Center.
JR Anderson, program manager for Access to Cars Team of the nonprofit Forth, highlights researching the future of electric mobility Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, during the Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Two electric charging stations are on display Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, showing what consumers can install at home to plug in their electric cars and bikes during the Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase at the Pendleton Convention Center.
JR Anderson, program manager for Access to Cars Team of the nonprofit Forth, stands at his electric mobile station Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, discussing the convenience of charging stations at home during the Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase at the Pendleton Convention Center.
PENDLETON — Are electric tractors the future of farm mobility? The Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase provided a glimpse at that possibility Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Pendleton Convention Center during the 2022 Fall Energy Symposium.
The showcase had two electric SUVs available for test drives, a 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV and a 2021 Volkswagen ID4. Several e-bikes also were on display to highlight and bring awareness to micro mobility options. And there was the Solectrac e25 — a compact, 25 horsepower tractor that runs entirely on electricity and can be recharged from a simple home outlet. The e25 is an early model electric tractor and aims to take the first steps in eliminating the need for diesel farm vehicles.
"We have three Solectrac tractors on the ground in Oregon right now," said Robert Wallace, executive director of Wy'East RC&D, one of the core Oregon nonprofits leading the program with Sustainable Northwest, Bonneville Environmental Foundation and Forth. "It gets dubbed as the electric tractor program, but it's really about rural electrification."
All Solectrac electric tractors come with a standardized three-point setup so they can employ all farm implements just like their diesel counterparts. The only difference, Wallace stressed, is the fuel is electricity.
"The tractors are all set-up to run any of the standard implements that you'd run on a diesel tractor, your rototillers, your blades, the front-end loader, mowers," he said.
Though it has many benefits, Wallace said the defining features of electric tractors are the tremendous torque their electric motor produces and how quiet they operate.
"The torque is just tremendous, diesel engines have lots of torque, but the electric engine just produces a tremendous amount of torque at low RPM," he said. "One of the first things I noticed when we unloaded it was there's no noise. You're used to running diesel tractors and they're fairly noisy. You don't have to rev this up to get the RPMs to get the power out of it like you do with a diesel engine."
And a single charge provides a run time of about three to four hours, he said.
The Solectrac on display at the Pendleton event was one of the smallest, Wallace said.
"It's called a compact electric tractor," he said. "It's good for a hobby farm, for a small acreage type operation. Some folks are using them in vineyards and orchards."
Forth, the showcase and partner organizations have facilitated the distribution of some electric tractors and are monitoring their use for the next two years to research charging, movement and capability trends.
"We delivered one of those a couple months ago to the Black Food Sovereignty Coalition in Portland. I was at the delivery and it was pretty cool," said JR Anderson, program manager of the Access to Cars Team at Forth. "It's a small tractor, but it's very capable. "The Black Food Sovereignty Coalition will have this tractor on loan for two years, then they'll be given the tractor. For the two years Sustainable Northwest is tracking how it's being charged, how it's being driven, how often it's being used, which farms it's at."
Anderson said the showcase is about educating people on behalf of Pacific Power.
"It's through a grant we got from Pacific Power, a $194,000 grant to build the showcase and use it as a mobile education platform for rural parts of Oregon," he said.
Anderson said that although people often have doubts about EVs when approaching the showcase, it's often as easy as letting people drive the car for them to understand the capability.
"Usually once people get in the EV, usually that's enough to shift most people," he said. "Before they get in the car, there are a lot of questions about charging, the range, and I always relate it back to gas vehicles. They're very similar, but you get more information with an EV."
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
