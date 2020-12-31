ELGIN — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide outside Elgin.
The sheriff’s office in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 30, announced the arrest of Gary Otis Mason, 54, of Elgin, for the deaths of Candy K. Williams, 56, and a juvenile. Williams was Mason’s significant other, according to the sheriff’s office, which did not identify the juvenile.
The sheriff’s office detained Mason on Dec. 29 following an initial investigation at his residence outside Elgin, where Williams also resided. The sheriff’s office booked Mason into the Union County Correction Faculty, La Grande, at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 29. He now faces two charges of first-degree murder.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mason called the Union County Dispatch Center via 911 from his home on Chumos Road at approximately 12:06 a.m. on Dec. 29.
A deputy with the sheriff’s office and an Oregon State Police trooper responded and found two bodies upon arrival. Mason was at the scene and received aid from the Elgin Ambulance and La Grande Fire Department.
The Union County Major Crime Team, which includes members of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, La Grande Police Department, Oregon State Police and Union County Attorney’s office, then investigated throughout the day.
The sheriff’s office also said it would not provide further comments on the case, which now is in the hands of the district attorney’s office for prosecution.
Mason remains in the county jail on no bail.
