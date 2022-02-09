PENDLETON — While there are important details to hammer out, both sides in the debate over allowing Uber in Pendleton are showing a willingness to compromise.
In January, Pendleton resident Alicia Reynen went before the Pendleton City Council to request the city amend its taxi ordinance to include rides-hail companies such as Uber, which city law prohibits from operating within city limits. The council met on Tuesday, Feb. 8, to hear out Reynen some more but also invited the owners of Elite Taxi, who had expressed some opposition to the proposal.
Reynen recapped some of the points she made from the January meeting, including the need for more transportation options in the city and the potential customers it could service. She also said there are communities where Uber and traditional taxi companies have coexisted and suggested the council adopt a six-month or year-long trial period to see if it’s feasible.
“A great majority of the community has commented, reviewed and (written) letters on all the concerns with the options currently offered," she said, "and there should be sufficient evidence to suggest that Elite Taxi is no longer able to keep up the great demand and additional service should be considered to fill these voids."
Reynen said she already knew a group of drivers willing to commit to Uber, but Councilor Dale Primmer said there was no certainty they would stay committed given they wouldn’t be directly employed by Uber.
“I don't know how you can guarantee who will be driving for Uber six months from now (since) they are independent contractors,” he said.
Matthew and Rod Johlke also reiterated points they’ve previously made to the council. Given the size of Pendleton, having Uber and Elite Taxi running concurrently would likely drive the latter out of business, Matthew Johlke said. And since Elite Taxi also contracts with the city to operate its senior and disabled transportation program, it would leave a gap Uber couldn’t fill.
“There’s just simply not enough calls in the market,” he said.
However, the Johlkes did offer a plan that would split service hours between the two sides: Elite Taxi would get 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. while Uber would operate during the remaining hours. During large tourists events such as the Pendleton Round-Up and Pendleton Whisky Music Fest when calls for service outstrip Elite Taxi’s capacity, the Uber hours could be expanded to accommodate the customer traffic.
Mayor John Turner said he was pleased that both sides offered some concessions and seemed willing to compromise. He asked city attorney Nancy Kerns to help form a working group with both the Uber drivers and Elite Taxi to see if a policy could be created out of their proposals.
