PENDLETON — ElRae Wells of Pendleton wants people to know about scam text messages and emails purportedly coming from FedEx, UPS or the U.S. Post Office.

"Do not respond if you get a text or email about a delivery," she said. "I received a text. A few days before I had sent out packages. I called the USPS number. They're the ones who told me about the scam. It's increasing and affects FedEx, UPS and the USPS. It's getting close to Christmas and more packages are out there. Don't let anyone into your phone or computer."

