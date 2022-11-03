PENDLETON — ElRae Wells of Pendleton wants people to know about scam text messages and emails purportedly coming from FedEx, UPS or the U.S. Post Office.
"Do not respond if you get a text or email about a delivery," she said. "I received a text. A few days before I had sent out packages. I called the USPS number. They're the ones who told me about the scam. It's increasing and affects FedEx, UPS and the USPS. It's getting close to Christmas and more packages are out there. Don't let anyone into your phone or computer."
With increasing package deliveries, such scams have proliferated, internet security specialists warn. Scammers send texts allegedly from a delivery service to trick targeted people into thinking a friend or family member has sent a gift which they weren’t home to receive. If the victim clicks on the link in the text to reschedule the delivery, the scam message asks for a credit card number. Be suspicious.
"With the massive increase in online shopping on retailer sites like Amazon and Walmart since the start of the pandemic, fraudsters know there’s a good chance you’re waiting (for) a package delivery," security firm Aura noted.
Americans lost more than $131 million to text message scams in 2021 alone, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
"I told the girl I talked to that I was going to tell everyone about the scam," Wells said. "First I told my church, then I thought about the East Oregonian, to get the word out to more people. If you get such a text or email, call Costco, Amazon, Target or from whomever you might have ordered a package. Do not click on the link.""
