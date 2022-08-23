BOARDMAN — Boardman residents needing better water filters and more well testing due to nitrate contamination could get state help this fall.

The Oregon Health Authority plans to ask the Legislature’s Emergency Board in September for $800,000 to help address the water crisis in northern Morrow County.

