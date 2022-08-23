BOARDMAN — Boardman residents needing better water filters and more well testing due to nitrate contamination could get state help this fall.
The Oregon Health Authority plans to ask the Legislature’s Emergency Board in September for $800,000 to help address the water crisis in northern Morrow County.
Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty, however, sought a bigger contribution from the state.
Doherty on Aug. 11 sent a letter to Rep. Greg smith, R-Heppner, to ask the governor and Emergency Board for $4 million in the Oregon Health Authority or Oregon Department of Environmental Quality budgets to “implement an in-depth and culturally relevant community outreach, education and communications strategy to address immediate, short term and ongoing public health efforts in the Lower Columbia Basin as a result of high and extremely high nitrate levels in domestic wells.”
Doherty said since he made that request, Smith reported Gov. Kate Brown requested $800,000 for well water monitoring and better filters.
The need for better filters
Erica Heartquist is the communication officer for OHA’s Public Health Division. She explained Morrow County and its partners have distributed point-of-use water filters — that is, systems that attach to a drinking water tap in the home — that don’t filter out enough nitrates.
“Post-installation testing of several systems by Morrow County found that all systems reduced nitrates, but some did not reduce levels below the Environmental Protection Agency health advisory level of 10 milligrams per liter of water,” according to Heartquist. “Such systems may also reduce other common domestic well water contaminants, such as bacteria and lead. OHA’s request to the legislative Emergency Board will be for point-of-use water filtration systems that are specifically certified to reduce nitrates to levels at or below 10 mg/l.”
The Oregon Legislature convenes Sept. 21-23 for legislative days. Heartquist said OHA expects the Human Services Subcommittee of the Joint Emergency Board to consider the request on Sept. 21. If the subcommittee gives the OK, it goes before the full Emergency Board for consideration Sept. 23.
Doherty said most of the filters the county has installed are doing the job, with more than 90% of homes testing at below 10 mg/l two weeks after installation. The kinds of filters the state is looking at buying cost $1,500-$1,800 each, he said, and he has some concerns if the filters can get to a stricter level of milligrams per liter requirement in the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area in Morrow and Umatilla counties.
“We’re worried a little bit because in the LUBGWMA, the trigger is 7,” he said.
Oregon Health Authority has estimated there are approximately 4,500 domestic wells in the area serving about 12,000 household members.
Installation is weeks away
Republican Sen. Bill Hansell of Athena serves on the Emergency Board as does Rep. Smith. Hansell explained the board does just what its name says — address emergencies state agencies could not have planned for.
“A way to describe it is this is the state of Oregon’s contingency fund,” he said.
Hansell also said he recently spoke with the governor, and she also is working on allocations for Echo due to the flooding there and for Wallowa County because of the sudden storm Aug. 11 that damaged property, injured people and killed livestock.
The requests for emergency funds come from the governor’s office or state agencies, he said, not from legislators.
“They have to come from a budgeted agency,” he said.
Doherty said while the state needs to help, it could be a while before those better filers are in the homes of Boardman residents.
Morrow County Emergency Manager Paul Gray on Aug. 8 sent an email asking about the filters to Curtis Cude, manager of OHA’s Environmental Public Health Surveillance Program. Cude in response stated OHA continues “to make progress towards our plan to support delivery of outreach and education, lab testing of domestic wells and point-of-use reverse osmosis treatment systems to households impacted by high domestic water nitrates in the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area in Morrow and Umatilla counties.”
He said he and staff were contacting local water professionals potentially interested in installing the filters and developing a contract template for this purpose.
“It will likely be a few weeks before the first contract has passed review and we are ready to start work,” he said. “That contract will give local professionals flexibility in terms of what products they use, provided they are NSF-certified to reduce nitrates. That flexibility is important because filters are added or removed from time to time.”
But Cude also told Gray he believes there is emergency funding available to bridge the gap from when the first contract is issued and legislative funding becomes available.
Doherty calls out the state
Doherty also said he is concerned that state agencies could use the crisis in Morrow County to seek funds from the Emergency Board and then use that money for additional staff outside the county. And he said he took issue with OHA in a July 7 letter to the EPA claiming it was ramping up efforts to help Morrow County, including with “linguistically appropriate outreach and education to low-income households about nitrate contamination; a detailed hazard assessment of nitrate data and demographic analysis of impacted communities; domestic well water testing; and, for well users with elevated nitrate concentrations, alternative drinking water or drinking water treatment options.”
Doherty said that letter raised his hackles.
“Frankly, they’ve done none of the above,” he said.
Likewise, the state’s claims it is working with Morrow County and its partners don’t carry much water with him.
“I sure as hell don’t know where they’ve been,” he said. “I haven’t seen them.”
Doherty also said it was time for the state to “Get your butts out there and do something, and pay us back.”
By the time the Emergency Board meets, he estimated Morrow County will have spent at least $500,000 since June 9, when the county board of commissioners declared an emergency due to the water contamination.
