SALEM — The Arc of Oregon will provide free services to employers of personal support workers and homecare workers in some counties in Eastern Oregon through a new contract with the Oregon Home Care Commission.
The Employer Resource Connection provides free services to employers of homecare workers and personal support workers. Its consultants help empower individuals to be effective, successful employers of homecare and personal support workers by providing tools, resources, and support to manage their in-home services, so they can live as independently as possible at home and in their communities.
For example, a person with an intellectual or developmental disability may need assistance deciding the types of interview questions to ask potential personal support workers. Or, an older adult may need assistance building a backup plan in case the homecare worker they employ is unable to make a shift.
Employer Resource Connection will be offered to employers of personal support workers in these counties: Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Wheeler.
In addition, Employer Resource Connection will also be available to employers of homecare workers in these counties: Gilliam, Hood River, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Wasco and Wheeler.
