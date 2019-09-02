BAKER CITY — Casey Taylor seems to be preparing to construct the perfect s’more, except then he grabs a hefty hammer and starts pounding away.
The item he has extracted from the embers is, however, considerably more stout than a marshmallow.
It’s a length of steel about the width of a No. 2 pencil.
Taylor smacks the steel with rhythmic, measured whacks from a square-headed hammer.
Each blow elicits a vaguely musical metallic note and molds the steel, made malleable by a 1,300-degree fire, a trifle closer to the finished product.
Taylor works quickly.
Every thwack with the hammer drives heat from the steel, he says.
The 191-pound anvil he’s using transfers still more degrees.
Even the light northwest breeze ruffling the yellow-blooming rabbitbrush here at the top of Flagstaff Hill, just outside the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, wafts away a bit of the steel’s absorbed heat.
“A lot of things are working against you,” Taylor says as he grasps the steel cylinder with tongs and thrusts it back into the mound of simmering coal.
Simultaneously Taylor turns the handle of a device that blasts the fire from below with gulps of air that quickly restore the flame.
Blacksmiths do not rest.
At least not when they’re working a chunk of steel that’s only briefly receptive to the ministrations of their hammers.
They do, however, sweat.
Profusely.
“About the first thing that heats up is yourself,” Taylor says, his damp cheeks glistening on an unseasonably warm first day of September.
Although the basic process of molding steel is immune from historical trends — the temperature required to turn a hard metal relatively soft is purely a matter of physics — the techniques Taylor employed on a sunny Sunday morning in the Interpretive Center’s wagon encampment are decidedly of the 19th century rather than the 21st.
This coal forge lacks the slightest hint of modern industrial automation.
Taylor lays the fire and shovels the coal and cranks the bellows that feeds oxygen to the flames.
But this is the point of the annual Labor Day weekend event at the BLM’s Interpretive Center — to demonstrate to visitors how the emigrants, some of whom ascended this very hill more than a century and a half ago, went about their everyday lives on the greatest adventure most of them would ever undertake.
Wagon trains on the Oregon Trail in the 1840s and 1850s, it hardly needs to be said, couldn’t pull into a service station to have their propane bottles topped off.
Taylor, who works as a park ranger at the Interpretive Center, said modern blacksmiths typically use propane-fueled forges that supply a constant heat, and work inside buildings where they’re unaffected by wind gusts. They employ laser thermometers that tell them precisely when steel is ready to be worked.
Taylor relies on his eyes.
“You watch the steel to gauge the temperature by color,” he said.
He’s looking for a bright orange similar to the sun.
“You want it to be that bright yellow color so it’s malleable enough to work,” Taylor said — that’s generally between 1,100 and 1,300 degrees.
Trouble is, as Taylor peers into the embers the sun is also blazing, which can trick the eye.
“When you’re blacksmithing, being outside like this is not your friend,” Taylor said.
That’s why blacksmith shops, particularly in the 19th century, tended to be pretty dim places.
While they were on the trail, though, travelers didn’t have the luxury of doing their blacksmithing indoors, so they had to deal with many of the same pitfalls that plagued Taylor.
After a few minutes, with the steel back to the proper temperature, Taylor pulls the piece from the fire.
“We’re about to make some noise here,” he says as he prepares to resume hammering.
This procedure is considerably more nuanced than it might seem given the force that Taylor puts into each blow.
Taylor points out that he’s using only the beveled edges of the hammer’s face, which is angled so as to help extend the length of the steel piece.
“It takes a lot of patience,” he said.
Taylor said he would use a different approach — hitting with the flat face of the hammer — for a larger, thicker piece such as a railroad tie.
In this case Taylor is fashioning a bent pick, an integral part of his flintlock rifle.
He said this is the sort of job that an Oregon Trail emigrant might have had to perform during the journey from Missouri.
Although not every wagon trail roster included a trained blacksmith — “if they were lucky,” Taylor says — he suspects many of the travelers would have had at least rudimentary blacksmithing skills because those would have vital even before they set out for the West.
Such abilities were in some cases quite possibly life-saving, given that tasks such as repairing metal-rimmed wagon wheels were almost a certainty on the arduous trek across plains and mountains.
Because the weight of a fully stocked blacksmithing shop was prohibitive — Taylor figures a minimum of 800 pounds of gear — he said the emigrants would have had to be creative.
Certainly a crank-driven bellows such as Taylor used Sunday wouldn’t have been available to most groups, so the blacksmith would have needed at least one assistant to operate the hand-powered bellows.
(As Taylor rekindles his fire, using a match, he notes that matches, known then as Lucifers, were available even in 1843. “So I’m not cheating,” he says as he slips a lighted match beneath a pyramid of wood kindling. He said he actually prefers starting a fire with flint and steel.)
Taylor, who started working full-time at the Interpretive Center last year, said the job has changed his attitude about the Oregon Trail and the people who traveled it.
“I’ve got a lot more respect for the pioneers,” he said. “You really get a respect for what they accomplished.”
(Taylor, who came down with dysentery while serving a tour in Iraq in 2003-04, also jokes that he has a newfound respect for that affliction that plagued some emigrants. When playing the popular video game “The Oregon Trail,” as a fourth-grader, a game in which one possible outcome is death from dysentery, he said he used to laugh about it. Since his own bout with the debilitating diarrheal infection, he said, he no longer laughs about dysentery.)
Wendy Chamberlin of La Grande was among the visitors who stopped by Taylor’s blacksmithing forge Sunday to learn about these classic techniques.
Chamberlin, who has lived in La Grande for six years but was making her first trip to the Interpretive Center, said she enjoyed all the stations, which included people demonstrating Oregon Trail cooking techniques, games, preserved animal pelts and other topics.
“It’s all fascinating,” Chamberlin said, who lamented only that her grandsons weren’t with her.
“I think it’s very valuable for Americans today to know how to make things from scratch,” she said.
Taylor agreed.
“It’s fun to make your own stuff,” he said.
