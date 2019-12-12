SALEM — Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council will meet on Dec. 19-20 in Pendleton. The public meeting begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 and will reconvene Dec. 20 at 8 a.m. at the Red Lion Inn, 304 S.E. Nye Ave.
The main item on the council’s agenda is the Boardman to Hemingway Transmission Line. The council will receive a presentation Dec. 19 from Oregon Department of Energy staff, reviewing the B2H Draft Proposed Order, comments received on the DPO and responses from the project’s applicant, Idaho Power, to those comments. The agenda item continues Dec. 20 and the council may provide staff comments they would like to see reflected in the proposed order.
The proposed 500-kilovolt transmission line would span about 280 miles in Oregon and five counties, including Umatilla, Union and Baker counties.
The next council meeting is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 24 in Hood River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.