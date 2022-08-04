PENDLETON — For years, the Pendleton Center for the Arts has brought in notable artists from around the world; but later this week, they’re slated to unveil one of their most impressive showcases yet.

The solo art of acclaimed Mexican-born American artist Enrique Chagoya opens Friday, Aug. 5, and runs through Oct. 6, 2022. The exhibit begins with an opening reception on Aug. 5, 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free to all members of the public.

