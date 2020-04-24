ENTERPRISE — Mayor Stacey Karvoski will step down from her post and the Enterprise City Council will appoint one of its members to be mayor pro-tem at its May 11 meeting, effective June 1.
Karvoski said she is stepping down because she’s moving outside city limits and no longer meets the residency requirement to serve as an elected official for the city.
Karvoski joined the city council in January 2009. She was elected mayor in 2016 and took office in January 2017.
