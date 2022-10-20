UMATILLA — The Umatilla School District and city of Umatilla in a press release Wednesday, Oct. 19, announced their partnerships with Amazon Data Services is helping lower the amount taxpayers would pay when supporting the school district’s proposal of a new construction bond.
The district is asking voters to approve a $45 million bond on Nov. 8 that will help the schools respond to the city’s rapid growth. The bond would support a new fourth through sixth grade elementary school, a new learning center on the high school campus and improvements across the district’s buildings.
Some voters have expressed concern that agreements with Amazon have made it so the company pays significantly reduced taxes. While this is true for economic development purposes, the press release stated, Umatilla in partnership with Umatilla County successfully negotiated with Amazon in their most recent enterprise zone agreement for the guarantee the company on its next two data center builds pays its proportionate share of general obligation bonds.
That includes bond measure 30-158, which the school district is asking voters to consider next month.
This agreement reduces the estimated cost of the proposed bond from $1.19 for every $1,000 of assessed value to 71.2 center per $1,000 of assessed value over time.
“It became absolutely abundantly clear that any future agreements moving forward need to be able to account for those impacts,” Umatilla City Manager Dave Stockdale said in the announcement. “So we’ve worked really hard over the last two years. Now two more data centers are coming in and they will pay 100% of what their assessed value would be just like if they were on the tax rolls towards these general obligation bonds.”
Stockdale said each new data center Amazon proposes will have an assessed value of about a quarter billion dollars. Those investments coupled with the growth of the city are helping lower the cost that each property taxpayer will have to pay.
Umatilla School District voters in 2016 approved a property tax of $3.13 per $1,000 of assessed value for the last bond. Since then, about 400 new family homes have been built in Umatilla. Stockdale said development plans call for approximately 1,500 more homes over the next 10 years.
The bundle of new homes combined with industrial growth increased the number of people paying property taxes, so the cost of the last bond for each property tax payer decreased to 93 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The owner of a home assessed at $200,000 is paying $186 for the 2016 bond when they approved $626 in 2016.
With the Amazon built out progression and city growth estimates, by 2027, the total rate per $1,000 of assessed value for both bonds (2016 and the new proposal) drops to $1.30 per $1,000 of assessed value. Passage of the bond also guarantees the Umatilla School District $4 million from the state of Oregon out of a fund for construction projects in school districts taking the $45 million to $49 million to grow the district in a way that matches the growth of its city.
The school district will hold its final question-and-answer session Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Umatilla School District Office. The event also will be livestreamed via Zoom with the link on the school district website.
