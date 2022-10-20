UMATILLA — The Umatilla School District and city of Umatilla in a press release Wednesday, Oct. 19, announced their partnerships with Amazon Data Services is helping lower the amount taxpayers would pay when supporting the school district’s proposal of a new construction bond.

The district is asking voters to approve a $45 million bond on Nov. 8 that will help the schools respond to the city’s rapid growth. The bond would support a new fourth through sixth grade elementary school, a new learning center on the high school campus and improvements across the district’s buildings.

