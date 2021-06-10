PENDLETON — Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton has been dealing with a series of recent conflicts between some members of its inmate population.
Ron Miles, superintendent executive assistant, said the “scuffles” began the first week of June and involve groups of inmates who tend not to get along with each other. The conflicts have been intermittent, he said, but frequent enough to warrant attention from prison security.
“So we are watching these pretty carefully,” he said.
The situation has not been serious enough to warrant locking down the facility, he said, and he was not aware of any staff suffering injuries from breaking up the skirmishes.
Miles also said the medium-security prison continues to operate with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
