PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution is suffering from a flu outbreak, the prison announced in a press release Tuesday.
According to the release, 52 inmates have been diagnosed with the flu or were dealing with “flu-like symptoms” as of Tuesday, though 121 prisoners have shown symptoms and 68 have been diagnosed since the outbreak was first identified on Feb. 8.
Those showing symptoms have been quarantined to their cells and are required to wear a mask. Those who are quarantined have also been restricted from work, education and other activities, the release said.
Daily operations have been unaffected, the release said, and hand sanitizer and masks are being distributed in the housing and visiting areas. Inmates who are required to wear a mask are unable to visit with guests at this time, though other visiting hours have been unaffected.
Religious services and other volunteer-led activities are taking place at the discretion of the volunteer. EOCI is encouraging volunteers to be aware of the flu outbreak and use caution when deciding to enter the facility to conduct activities.
In total, EOCI employs 450 people and holds 1,678 inmates.
