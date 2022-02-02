Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton, houses approximately 1,700 adults in custody, according to data from the Oregon Department of Corrections. An officer at the medium-security prison is under investigation for supplying drugs to inmates.
PENDLETON — An officer at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton, is under investigation for supplying drugs to inmates.
Jesse Myer, Milton-Freewater police officer and detective with the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team, or BENT, filed a search warrant affidavit Jan. 28 in Umatilla County Circuit Court explaining what set off the investigation.
EOCI in late 2021 and early 2022 saw an increase in the number of adults in custody who tested positive for drugs, specifically methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the affidavit. The medium-security prison from June to November had 20 inmates test positive for various narcotics. But in December, seven men in custody tested positive, and five were for marijuana. In January, the number jumped to 25 inmates who tested positive, most for meth and marijuana.
The prison had shutdown visitation with inmates on Jan. 4 due to coronavirus restrictions, according to the affidavit, leaving EOCI staff as the only way for drugs to get inside.
One adult in custody, according to Myer’s affidavit, provided information that one corrections officer was supplying meth and marijuana products. Then a second inmate came forward and named the same officer. In early January, a third inmate also named same officer as the drug supplier, saying he saw the officer exchange “balloons” containing meth, cocaine and marijuana with inmates.
A review of surveillance video, the affidavit stated, confirmed the transaction with the inmates.
The East Oregonian is not identifying the officer at this time because the investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests.
