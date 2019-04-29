Boardman residents will join some of its other Eastern Oregon neighbors in getting some of the fastest internet access in the state.
Eastern Oregon Telecom announced Monday that it had installed a home fiber terminal in Boardman on Friday and would be connecting its first customer on Tuesday.
Internet fiber has been available to Boardman commercial businesses for years, but providing access to residential customers is a first for the Morrow County city.
EOT Operations Manager Rob Tooley said the company is connecting fiber to the Tuscany subdivision near South Main Street and Wilson Road.
Tooley said EOT would connect to 14 homes in the subdivision initially, and then another 40 once the second phase of the housing development is complete.
Due to issues like topography, Tooley said EOT would not be able to offer fiber internet to the entirety of Boardman before adding that the company is working with city officials to offer broadband to the whole city and the surrounding area.
Minimum broadband speed is 25 megabytes per second. By comparison, fiber internet can offer speeds as high as 1 gigabyte per second, which is the equivalent of 1,000 megabytes.
Dooley said EOT’s fiber speeds will be similar to the ones offered by Google Fiber, which generally operates in large cities like Portland and Phoenix.
EOT already offers fiber service to homes in Hermiston, and Pendleton can access the same service through Wtechlink.
EOT isn’t limiting its fiber expansion to Boardman.
Dooley said the telecommunications company will expand home fiber services to Umatilla within the next couple of weeks.
Taking a similar tack to the one it's doing in Boardman, EOT will connect to the Virginia’s Place subdivision in McNary across Willamette Avenue from the Big River Golf Course.
Umatilla City Manager David Stockdale said the addition of fiber internet to the city’s offerings would be important for future pitches to potential housing developers and businesses.
“Fiber today has become as critical as any other infrastructure,” he said.
A board member of the Eastern Oregon Workforce Board, EOT CEO Joseph Franell said the introduction of residential fiber could also be a boon to Morrow County, where the commuting population is much larger than the residential population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.