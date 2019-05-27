LA GRANDE — After months of planning and discussions with students and stakeholders, the Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees recently approved a 4.9 percent increase across all tuition categories for next year.
Though trustees expressed reluctance for the increase citing student access and affordability, EOU remains the most cost-effective public university in the state, and only two institutions held tuition at a lower percent increase.
“We are truly concerned about cost of attendance at EOU,” said Vice President of Finance and Administration Lara Moore. “In a challenging state funding environment, and given that 52 percent of our incoming class last fall was low income, we have been committed to staying below a 5 percent increase to ensure student access.”
The 4.9 percent change will be applied to on-campus resident and non-resident tuition, as well as online rates. Moderate student fee increases, along with the tuition change, means that an Oregon resident taking 15 credits on-campus next fall will spend about $120 more on tuition and fees.
