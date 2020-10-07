LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is launching Bridge Academy, an online platform that bundles classes into programs — or bridges — to fit an individual’s life.
The university in a press release announced the academy is open for enrollment in health care administration, trauma-invested care and physical education.
The bridges are for students who are interested in advancing in their careers or adding courses to a degree, according to the press release. Although Bridge Academy does not offer certificates, the series of courses in a bridge provide tools to succeed in each line of work and are credit bearing.
David Vande Pol, executive director of Regional Outreach and Innovation, said these courses are an opportunity for individuals who aren’t necessarily seeking a degree in higher education. Millions of working adults, he said, "simply need additional college courses that can enable them to advance their educational careers, their vocational careers or career standing."
Vande Pol said he is excited to see different universities refer their students to the Bridge Academy bundles, as he feels they will be useful to a wide variety of students since all of the courses are fully online.
"Technology has so accelerated change in our world that everyone is struggling to keep up and perhaps no one more so than higher education," he said. "The Bridge Academy is our response to that rapid change because we are nimble enough to react to needs of students as they arise."
