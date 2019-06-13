LA GRANDE — Designated Oregon’s rural university, Eastern Oregon University faculty and staff are developing a curriculum to bolster the health and economies of the state’s rural communities.
The Sustainable Rural Systems major is set to roll out in the fall of 2020, if approved by the schools trustees and the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, according to Peter Geissinger, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Math and Health Sciences.
“Our official designation as Oregon’s rural university is not just about its location, but its broad impact we are having for our rural area,” Geissinger said.
EOU President Tom Insko said the Rural Systems degree is one way the school is ensuring its curriculum supports the rural university designation.
“It was developed to fulfill our objective to bring prosperity to rural communities intentionally designed to leverage partnerships in the community,” Insko said.
Eastern’s strategic plan calls for the school to be the cultural and economic engine for rural Oregon and Geissiner said the Rural Systems major is designed to help students better understand their rural region and its connection to the world through internships and research projects, making them more career ready. To meet this end, he said the subject matter has to be offered in a rural context.
“We want a sustainable workforce that enjoys a high quality of life and will stay in the region,” Geissinger said. “A student in this major has to be ready for the community as well as job and career to understand its function.”
To get help fleshing out the university’s vision, a group of faculty and local stakeholders convened for a day last summer to discuss what degrees could be useful.
“We took a systems approach to rural communities — mental and physical health, economics and environment — all the factors that contribute to the health of a rural community,” Geissinger said.
The program will have requirements that broadly introduce the concepts of rural systems and then each student will take 20 credits of classes in a concentration or focus area like environmental resources, rural economics or community health.
“The curriculum is designed so concentrations can grow as demands and needs change,” Geissinger said.
The course of study includes experiential learning through research, internships, community surveys or working in a hospital or school, places where students can apply their knowledge in real world settings. Geissinger said students will work in teams on multi-year, multi-disciplinary projects that can be immediately applied to a community.
“Rural systems are under stress,” Geissiner said. “If we want to maintain and grow them, we have to intervene in order to make our rural area attractive to come here and stay here.”
Oftentimes economic development is focused on urban areas where the state’s population density is, Geissinger said. To influence policy in a world skewed to urban needs and regulation constraints, rural leaders need to find their voice.
“Sometimes rural voices are drowned out. Effective leaders are advocates in rural communities and they need to have these needs articulated,” Geissinger said.
As Eastern prepares to launch the new major, Geissinger said the university staff is already reaching out to high school students to tell them what is in the works.
“We would like to involve high school students with college students and professionals on projects get a taste of what college is like,” Geissinger said.
For Insko, the degree isn’t the endgame for the rural designation, but the starting point.
“We are very intentionally embracing our rural roots as we create a program that will make communities across the region stronger while bringing experiential learning to students and sending them out in the communities,” Insko said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.