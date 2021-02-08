EOU to waive application fee

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s Admissions Office announced recently that it would waive all application fees from Saturday, Feb. 13, to March 15.
The decision applies to all student types and modalities intending to start at EOU in fall 2021. Applicants for graduate programs, undergraduate programs, online and on-campus can save up to $50 by submitting their application during this period.
“Students and families everywhere are already juggling a lot,” Director of Admissions Genesis Meaderds said. “This is one way we can help remove barriers and improve access and affordability.”
Although the university’s application deadline isn’t until September, Meaderds said students should apply as soon as possible if they hope to earn merit-based scholarships. Applicants with a high school or transfer GPA over 2.75 are eligible for a range of EOU scholarships, and financial aid counselors continue awarding them until funds are exhausted.
Students can begin an application at any time, and then submit it between Feb. 13 and March 15 to avoid the application fee. Even after the fee waiver expires on March 15, applicants may qualify for a fee deferral.
