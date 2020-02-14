LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University’s Board of Trustees will convene for its regular meeting next week, according to a press release from the school.
Trustees will spend the morning working in small groups to walk through progress on the university’s strategic plan. After lunch, the board will hear a financial report and vote on a proposal regarding a new residence hall.
Additional action items include approval of spring construction projects, the Educator Equity Plan associated with House Bill 3375, and potential amendments to the presidential compensation framework. Trustees will also discuss a proposed presidential salary adjustment.
A legislative update and brief executive session are also on the agenda. Representatives of shared governance bodies, including students, faculty and staff, will give quarterly reports.
The meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Dixie Lund Board Room in Inlow Hall.
