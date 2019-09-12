LA GRANDE — Four days of fun, friendship-building activities await Eastern Oregon University’s incoming class of freshmen and transfer students during Week of Welcome.
With more than 300 students expected to attend, EOU has designed each event to express the inviting, inclusive culture of the university community.
Activities begin with Move-In Day on Sept. 20, and continue right up to the first day of fall term on Sept. 25.
Week of Welcome encourages students get out of their comfort zone, make friends, learn about campus resources and embrace their new home as Mountaineers.
“Programming for Week of Welcome is very intentional in trying to assist students in their transition to campus,” said Kathryn Shorts, director of student success and transition at EOU. “We want them to feel part of the EOU and La Grande community. Having a sense of belonging and engaging in activities aides in student success.”
A signature event of WOW is the EOU Base Camp. Small class sizes allow EOU to bus all WOW participants to a camp near Summerville for an off-campus day of adventure. The rest of the week includes community-building activities, school spirit games, and orientation to campus.
“The whole week shows students how much they are cared for from EOU and the greater community,” Director of Housing Jeremy Jones said. “Our students are important to us, and we are excited to have them as Mountaineers.”
Community partners are also excited to welcome new students. The Union County Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Merchants Association are collaborating with EOU to host a community block party on Sept. 24. Community members, business owners, faculty, staff and students can mingle and celebrate the start of a new school year in the covered parking area next to Benchwarmers. This event is open to the public, and offers dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m.
