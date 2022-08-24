Smith Frozen Foods

Smith Frozen Foods Inc. in Weston has agreed to pay a $100,000 fine for the violations of the federal Clean Air Act in 2016.

 Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Photo/Greg Lehman. File

WESTON — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Smith Frozen Foods Inc. in Weston has agreed to pay a $100,000 fine for the violation of seven separate provisions of the Clean Air Act in 2016.

"Our EPA enforcement officer did an inspection in 2016 and they were able to see some of the violations on site," said Meshach Padilla, public affairs specialist with the EPA.

