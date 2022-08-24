WESTON — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Smith Frozen Foods Inc. in Weston has agreed to pay a $100,000 fine for the violation of seven separate provisions of the Clean Air Act in 2016.
"Our EPA enforcement officer did an inspection in 2016 and they were able to see some of the violations on site," said Meshach Padilla, public affairs specialist with the EPA.
The violations were in regards to Smith Frozen Foods' procedures on the storage and use of anhydrous ammonia, a refrigerant often employed for use in closed systems.
"It is a dangerous chemical, and an inhalation hazard," said Javier Morales, EPA Region 10 Risk Management Program coordinator. "It is hygroscopic, meaning it's attracted to water. When people inhale it, it's very harmful to the respiratory system and to the eyes."
EPA cited Smith Frozen Foods on seven violations of provisions within the Clean Air Act for operators of gasses such as anhydrous ammonia, being safety information, hazard analysis, operating procedure, training, mechanical integrity, employee participation and contractor requirements. The penalty for these violations totaled $100,000.
"Facilities that use hazardous materials like anhydrous ammonia have an obligation to follow regulations designed to protect our communities and environment from potentially catastrophic consequences of accidents," Ed Kowalski, director of EPA region enforcement and compliance assurance Division, said in an EPA press release on Monday announcing the penalties. "Failure to comply with the law puts first responders and members of the surrounding community in harm's way."
The Clean Air Act is a federal air quality law, intended to reduce pollution and increase nationwide air quality, originally enacted in 1963, but frequently revised. It provides the EPA with regulatory authority to monitor, inspect and penalize operations with potentially harmful gasses and pollutants.
"The EPA has their own enforcement response policy that we follow, we use them to assess the penalties based on the violations that were found," Morales explained, detailing the procedure for how the EPA tabulates and levels penalties.
