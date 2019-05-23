HERMISTON — Power loss Wednesday affected thousands of residents in Umatilla, Stanfield, Echo, Hermiston. The Umatilla Electric Cooperative reported equipment at its substation east of Stanfield caused the disruption.
The power cut out at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday. The cooperative reported the loss affected nine substations and 13,165 meters. Crews restored power to all customers at 6:38 p.m.
