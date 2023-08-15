WeatherStory1.png

The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued an excessive heat warning for the region that is in effect Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 15-17, 2023.

 National Weather Service/Contributed Graphic

PENDLETON — August is bringing the heat this week, with temperatures entering the triple digits Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 15-17. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton has an excessive heat warning in effect for the region during that for the span.

Sarah Rea, communicable disease and public health emergency coordinator at the Morrow County Health Department, said it’s important to know your risk of heat related illness as well as the symptoms for heat illnesses. She said young children, people over the age of 65 and people with chronic illnesses such as heart or kidney disease and high blood pressure are at a higher risk of developing a heat related illness.

