PENDLETON — August is bringing the heat this week, with temperatures entering the triple digits Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 15-17. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton has an excessive heat warning in effect for the region during that for the span.
Sarah Rea, communicable disease and public health emergency coordinator at the Morrow County Health Department, said it’s important to know your risk of heat related illness as well as the symptoms for heat illnesses. She said young children, people over the age of 65 and people with chronic illnesses such as heart or kidney disease and high blood pressure are at a higher risk of developing a heat related illness.
“People should be aware of the signs and symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion, and know how to respond to those,” she said, noting heat exhaustion will be common for anyone exposed to the sun and heat outside for an extended period of time.
Rea said heat exhaustion, with symptoms such as heavy sweating, a fast, weak pulse and clammy skin, is a milder illness that can come from prolonged exposure to high temperatures. An Oregon Health Authority fact sheet on heat illness recommends moving to a cooler location, sipping water and applying wet clothes when faced with heat exhaustion.
Rea said to seek medical attention if heat exhaustion symptoms do not improve after one hour, and emphasized regardless of time passed, one should seek medical care if the person believes it is necessary. If left untreated, she said, heat exhaustion could turn into heat stroke, a much more serious illness.
“It occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature,” Rea said, adding the body’s temperature will rise rapidly. “Sweating will stop and the body can’t cool down.”
The fact sheet said heat stroke is a severe medical emergency requiring immediate medical attention. Symptoms include a high body temperature above 103 degrees, strong, rapid pulse, hot skin and possible loss of consciousness. Without medical treatment, Rea said heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability.
When preparing for a heat wave, it is important to know places to go and cool off. In Pendleton, one option is the Pendleton Day Center, which the nonprofit Neighbor 2 Neighbor operates. Dwight Johnson, executive director at Neighbor 2 Neighbor, said the Day Center also opens during heat waves, although he is unsure if it will be open through the remainder of this week.
Johnson said about 16 people came to the center Aug. 14. That's twice the average number, he said, and may be because of the heat wave.
“It’s nice to have a refuge from the heat,” Johnson said. “Especially for people with already compromised health systems.”
Johnson said people also will go to libraries or Wildhorse Resort & Casino, among other places, to cool off during the summer. If the center is open the remainder of this week, he said it will operate from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.
The heat affects animals as well as people. Marissa McGuire, manager at the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter, said animals should remain indoors during the heat wave and stay off of cement and gravel if outside. She recommended not taking dogs on walks, and not leaving animals in cars even briefly with a window down.
Morrow County is offering cooling stations at the Oregon Trail Library in Heppner, Boardman and Irrigon from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Ione Library District from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 1-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. All cooling stations will have bottled water and be available through Aug. 18.
Stepping Stones Alliance, a nonprofit in Hermiston working to offer shelter, basic needs and support for people experiencing homelessness, is not offering any additional cooling services during the heat wave. The sleep center is available during this week.
More information on recognizing and preventing heat related illnesses can be found on the Oregon Health Authority website: www.oregon.gov/oha.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.