HERMISTON — Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and other first responders are on the scene of an explosion and fire at Shearer's Foods off Highway 207 in Hermiston.
Employees of Shearer's Foods called 911 and reported a boiler explosion with possible injuries, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Medical and fire units are on scene and law enforcement agencies are assisting as well.
Nick Oatley, spokesperson for the fire district, reported the explosion and ensuing fire is at Shearer's Foods, 78035 Highway 207, Hermiston. One building is fully engulfed in flames, he said.
Employees at the scene said their workplace was destroyed and several people went to a hospital.
Caitlin Cozad, communications director for Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, said the hospital received seven patients from Shearer's Foods. All are in stable to fair condition, she reported, and "none are critical or serious at this time."
Union Pacific Railroad was notified to close down traffic on the nearby rail line. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed Highway 207 south of Hermiston between Feedville Road and the Space Age truck stop near Interstate 84 Exit 182 due to the emergency.
Nearby residences south of the incident, including PanelView RV Park and occupants at the Space Age and Comfort Inn have been placed on standby for possible evacuation due to air quality from the smoke plume, the sheriff's office reported. The plume is at a high enough altitude there is not a need for evacuation yet due to visibility or air quality.
The sheriff's office urged the public to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story.
