PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to be safe this holiday season and extra deputies are on duty through its participation in the Oregon High Visibility Enforcement program to help keep streets safe, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies are actively patrolling for impaired drivers, including those who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
This DUII/HVE event began Dec. 13 and will continue through Jan. 2. The event is funded by a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon State Sheriff’s Association.
Citizens are asked to report suspected intoxicated drivers by calling 541‐966‐3651, or 911 if it appears to be an emergency.
