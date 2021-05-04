HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair Appreciation Dinner set to take place on May 15 will be combined with next year's event instead.
In a letter to sponsors, Fair Manager Angie McNalley said that Umatilla County moving back to high risk restrictions for COVID-19 would not allow the fair to hold a full event, and after speaking with the county health department about different options, the fair board agreed it did not want to cut anyone from the guest list.
McNalley said fair organizers are still hard at work planning the 2021 fair, and still plan to hold the fair on Aug. 11-14. The fair court, grand marshals and other honorees for the 2021 fair will be honored alongside the next year's honorees during the annual Fair Appreciation Dinner in January 2022.
