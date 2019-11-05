Fall colors.jpg

Barbara Morehead of Pilot Rock took this fall scene just outside the small town of Ukiah. Fall-like weather will remain in the Pendleton area this week with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

 Courtesy photo

