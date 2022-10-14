PENDLETON — The National Weather Service forecasts warm conditions for fall through next week. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, however, predicted a cooler and wetter than usual winter in its weekly El Nino Southern Oscillation outlook on Monday, Oct. 10.
The NWS reported mostly sunny days, with highs of 70 to 81 next week, and lows in the 40s. Average high at Pendleton for Oct. 11 is 68 degrees and 62 on Oct. 12.
NOAA's Climate Prediction Center ENSO advisory said La Nina conditions were present, with equatorial sea surface temperatures below average across most of the Pacific Ocean. The tropical Pacific atmosphere was also consistent with La Nina.
La Nina is favored to continue through Northern Hemisphere winter 2022-23, with a 91% chance in September to November, decreasing to a 54% probability in January to March 2023. These statements are updated on the second Thursday of each month, based upon ENSO diagnostics.
Should NOAA's prediction prove accurate, this would be the third La Nina winter in a row, an unusual occurrence. Las Ninas generally bring cooler and wetter winters to the Pacific Northwest. Umatilla and Morrow counties still were in drought last winter, but spring was much wetter and cooler than normal this year.
Las Ninas bring drought to the southern U.S., such as the Southwest is suffering.
Under El Nino conditions, tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures are warmer than average.
The wet spring brought Umatilla and Morrow counties out of drought, but now the region has reverted to the lowest of five drought categories, Abnormally Dry. Los Ninos typically bring drought to the Pacific Northwest, as in 2015-16, followed by strong El Nino conditions in 2019. If the Climate Prediction Center's outlook for this winter holds, the present mild drought should end.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.