PENDLETON — The National Weather Service forecasts warm conditions for fall through next week. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, however, predicted a cooler and wetter than usual winter in its weekly El Nino Southern Oscillation outlook on Monday, Oct. 10.

The NWS reported mostly sunny days, with highs of 70 to 81 next week, and lows in the 40s. Average high at Pendleton for Oct. 11 is 68 degrees and 62 on Oct. 12.

