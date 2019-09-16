PENDLETON — A wet start to the week is ushering in the feeling of fall.
Jim Smith of the Pendleton office for the National Weather Service said it’s not unusual to get rain in the middle of September.
“It’s generally about this time we get the first decent fall storm for the year,” he said. “It’s definitely fall temperatures here through most of the week.”
Rain was falling in Pendleton and Hermiston on Monday, and Smith said Monday morning that there was a 70% chance of more rain Tuesday, with a chance of showers Wednesday and a possibility of rain continuing beyond that. Monday through Wednesday will likely see roughly half an inch of rain in Pendleton.
“It’s a pretty wet week,” he said.
Temperatures are expected to rise again at the end of the week after the rain moves through the area, but NWS also predicted a chance of snow in the highest elevations on Tuesday, with snow levels at 6,500 to 7,5000 feet.
So far 2019 has seen a colder than usual February and March, followed by a warmer than usual spring and a relatively average summer, according to temperature graphs on the NWS website. Smith said it is hard to give precise forecasts weeks out, but Umatilla County residents can likely expect average precipitation for the month with warmer than average temperatures.
People can now access National Weather Service forecasts with the touch of a button by pinning mobile.weather.gov to their home screen on their iPhone or Andriod device.
