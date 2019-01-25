Umatilla High School students got an extra weekend to wrap up their assignments for the semester after a downed power line caused school to be canceled Friday.
Superintendent Heidi Sipe said a custodian entered the high school about 5:30 a.m. Friday to find lights flashing on and off and various bells and alarms going off intermittently.
"It was very clear there was some sort of electrical challenge," she said.
The district called Pacific Power, which determined a fallen power line near the school was causing the problem and would not be resolved by the start of school. Friday was the last day of the semester and had been planned as a "finish Friday" for students to finish up any remaining assignments for the semester. Instead, Sipe said, the semester will end Monday.
After-school programs at the high school and middle school were canceled for Friday, but basketball was not. Sipe said if the high school was still having problems when the games were scheduled to begin, teams would play in the middle school gym instead.
On Dec. 13, the high school and middle school were evacuated for a gas leak at Clara Brownell Middle School. Sipe said the district always builds more school days into its schedule than required and so will not need to make up the recent missed days. Earlier in January there was a power outage across Umatilla during the school day, but Sipe said in that case the district opted not to send students home early.
