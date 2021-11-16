HERMISTON — The new Hermiston Parks and Recreation director did not have far to move his possessions from his old office to his new one next door. On Monday, Nov. 15, Brandon Artz took a step up from his role as interim director to enjoy his first day as the regular director.
Artz had been the interim director for more than two months, as he covered for Larry Fetter, who left the parks director position when he recently retired.
“I’m excited to get started,” he said.
Artz, who said he expected an official announcement later in the day, explained Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith and a hiring panel made their decision late last week. Smith affirmed the new hire in a memo to city employees.
“I feel confident that he will do a very good job and be an asset to the city for a long time,” the memo states.
A press release on Nov. 15 quotes the city manager’s belief in Artz’s “vision, energy and leadership" and describes him as "a major asset to the community."
Artz said the first “big project” for him is a groundbreaking for the Teen Adventure Park, a skate park across from Hermiston’s police and fire station. He also was working on placing a large Christmas tree in downtown Hermiston for the holidays.
Artz is a graduate of the University of Idaho, he obtained a bachelor's of arts in exercise science and health and a master's degree in movement and leisure sciences. While studying for these degrees, he played football and then worked as a U of I assistant coach. He followed up this experience with more than two years of work as a recreation coordinator in McMinnville. Other work includes two years as a recreation specialist in Vancouver, Washington.
He said his experience in different positions has given him insights into different sides to which he must be attuned. As a parks and rec director, he serves athletes and nonathletes, alike, he said, and he expressed the feeling that he could do this.
He came to Hermiston to work as the recreation supervisor, under Fetter. Working for more than four years in the department, Artz obtained mentorship from the previous director as Fetter approached retirement, Artz said.
“I got to oversee all of the recreation here in the department, and then also see what (Fetter) was doing in park development on the higher end of things,” he said. “It got me ready for this position. He retired in September, and now we’re off to the races.”
According to the city’s press release on Artz’s new role, Hermiston has “15 parks that cover more than 100 acres, 10 miles of trails, and a Community Center that hosts more than 200,000 event and program participants annually.”
