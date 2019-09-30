Tricia Wattenburger, right, of Good Shepherd Health Care System discusses a teddy bear's diagnosis at the Family Health & Fitness Fair on Saturday at Hermiston High School. The annual fair sponsored by the Healthy Communities Coalition drew hundreds of area families in with free screenings, food, cooking classes, yoga, informational booths and more. The teddy bear clinic was designed to help children know what to expect at a hospital by walking their new teddy bear through admission, diagnosis, treatment and discharge.
