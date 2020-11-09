HERMISTON — Family and friends of Graciela Garcia gathered at McKenzie Park in Hermiston on Saturday, Nov. 8, to mark the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Garcia, 50, grew up in the area, graduating from Umatilla High School and eventually starting Careyes Beauty Salon, which she operated out of her home in Hermiston. She was last seen on Nov. 8, 2019, by her husband, according to police, who have described her disappearance as “extremely suspicious.” She was reported missing on Nov. 11, 2019.
During the vigil friends and family described Garcia as a fun-loving person who stayed positive in the face of adversity. They joined in prayer for answers and for her safe return, and lit candles in her honor.
After the time for prayer, they made their way to the Hermiston Police Department’s headquarters, where they laid down painted stones with the message “#FindGracielaGarcia” on the lawn. They then made their way to Garcia’s home nearby and took turns laying red roses in her yard before spending time holding up signs with her information along Highway 395.
Anyone with any information pertaining to Garcia’s disappearance is encouraged to contact the Hermiston Police Department at 541-567-5519.
