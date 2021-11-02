HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System in a press release Monday, Nov. 1, announced a family medicine Dr. Nicole Patching is joining the Good Shepherd Primary Care Clinic.
Patching is accepting new patients at the clinic at 620 N.W. 11th St., Suite M-103, Hermiston, along with Dr. David Shanley, family nurse practitioner Angie Hayes and JoDee Williams, doctor of nursing practice. Patching is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Patching was born and raised in Winnipeg, Canada where most of her family lives. But the appeal of the Pacific Northwest brought her to Eastern Oregon.
“I am drawn to the mountains, seasonal weather and outdoor activities,” she said in the press release “It’s beautiful country to set some roots down.”
She obtained her doctor of medicine at Saba University School of Medicine in Saba, Dutch Caribbean. Patching then completed her family medicine residency at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Patching can care for patients of all ages and provides a wide scope of practice.
“My strong points are making sure that my patients understand what I am doing,” she said in the release. “Communication and trust are key in helping my patients understand what is happening with their health.”
