TOPPENISH — Rosenda Strong was staying with her older sister, Cissy Strong Reyes, when she got a ride with an acquaintance to Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington, just a few miles away.

That was four years ago. On Oct. 2, 2018, Strong’s family reported her missing to Yakama Nation Tribal Police. Her remains were found in an abandoned freezer at milepost 64 on U.S. Highway 97 on July 4, 2019. The FBI is investigating.

