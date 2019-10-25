HERMISTON — The family of Antonia Cobarubias is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the driver who killed her.
Cobarubias was killed Aug. 31 about 2:30 a.m. on Highway 395 near Sherrell Chevrolet, in a hit-and-run crash while she was walking along the road pushing a shopping cart.
Left behind at the scene was a passenger-side mirror and a dark red bumper that appeared to belong to an Acura Integra from between 1994-2001. On Thursday afternoon, OSP released two stills from a security camera that they believe show the vehicle in question in the parking lot of Rocket Mart, which is just north of the crash site.
They are requesting that anyone who can identify the vehicle or was in the area of Rocket Mart on Aug. 31 about 2:30 a.m. call Oregon State Police by dialing *OSP (*677). They can reference case number SP19-313012.
