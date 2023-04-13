PENDLETON — The Pendleton Planning Commission holds a public hearing Thursday, April 13, on the FARM II project.

The commission meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The hearing is on the construction of a 45,000-square-foot arena event center for the Facility for Agricultural Resource Management II, a project between Blue Mountain Community College, the Pendleton Round-Up Association and the city of Pendleton.

