PENDLETON — The Pendleton Planning Commission holds a public hearing Thursday, April 13, on the FARM II project.
The commission meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The hearing is on the construction of a 45,000-square-foot arena event center for the Facility for Agricultural Resource Management II, a project between Blue Mountain Community College, the Pendleton Round-Up Association and the city of Pendleton.
The arena is to be a roofed structure with lighting, a dirt ground and bleachers for rodeo training, rodeo school and public events, according to the meeting notice from the planning commission. Classrooms on the east, stalls and large outbuildings would surround the arena, which would be available for lease.
The public hearing provides proponents and opponents of the project an opportunity to present oral or written testimony. Failure to raise an issue in person or in writing or failure to provide sufficient specificity to afford decision makers an opportunity to respond to the issue precludes appeal to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals based on that issue.
The planning commission's second item is a proposal for a zoning and comprehensive plan map amendment to rezone approximately 119,770 square feet on 19 lots in the R-3 zone, High Density Residential, to CMU, Central Mixed Use.
That change would allow breweries, restaurants, retail, social services, public and semi-public facilities to operate on the site, which is vacant. The applicants intend to convert the area into a semi-public arena event center.
Hearings and discussion are continued from Feb. 23 and March 9 meetings.
For more information, contact the planning department at 541-966-0204.
