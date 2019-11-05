HERMISTON — A fatal crash blocked Highway 395 south of Hermiston Tuesday morning.
Hermiston Police Department and Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a report of the two-vehicle crash about 7:25 a.m. According to a news release from HPD, when officers arrived on scene they located one person who had been ejected from the vehicle and attempted to resuscitate them, but they were pronounced deceased on scene.
Two other people involved in the crash were transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.
Traffic was being rerouted through Shannon Way across from Denny's restaurant, near Kelli Boulevard. At the scene, a large white pick-up truck rested upside-down off the highway, while a gray sedan with the front end crushed rested in the northbound lanes.
Another crash at the same location, resulting in minor injuries, occurred Monday night around 5:30 p.m.
