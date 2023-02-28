MISSION — A fatal car crash the night of Feb. 15 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Mission, had unexpected consequences when rescue workers discovered one vehicle had been carrying possibly two adult dogs and 11 four-week-old puppies.

Zoe Ann Marshall, 53, of Bonney Lake, Washington, died in the crash that occurred at approximately 9:25 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 217, about a mile from the off-ramp to the casino and approximately 6 miles east of Pendleton.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.