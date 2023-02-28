MISSION — A fatal car crash the night of Feb. 15 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Mission, had unexpected consequences when rescue workers discovered one vehicle had been carrying possibly two adult dogs and 11 four-week-old puppies.
Zoe Ann Marshall, 53, of Bonney Lake, Washington, died in the crash that occurred at approximately 9:25 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 217, about a mile from the off-ramp to the casino and approximately 6 miles east of Pendleton.
Robin Harris is the treasurer for the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter and now the foster parent of four of the puppies and two adult dogs from the crash.
"A former PAWS board member called me at 10:45 p.m., Oregon State Police had called her because they'd found puppies in a fatal crash," she said. "They'd originally found two puppies, so I went and got them. Later they found more puppies and brought them to us. In the end, eight puppies made it."
Mother dog on the loose
The eight puppies were uninjured, and getting them to safety was relatively easy, Harris said. Matters became more complicated when residents of the area around Wildhorse Casino began calling in reports of an adult female pit bull dog on the loose. The puppies' mother, named Geneva, was roaming the fields and grounds around the casino.
"In the beginning, we had no idea if there even was a mama dog or another dog in the crash," said Marilyn Holt, who lives with Harris and helped rescue the dogs. "It was just a single person in the car, so we didn't have much information on what they had with them. Once we found out about Geneva, everyone started trying to look for her and catch her."
Holt began loading the puppies into her pickup and driving around the Wildhorse and surrounding areas, hoping the puppies would attract their mother and lead to an easy reunion. Catching Geneva would not be so easy.
"I just assumed when she heard her puppies she would come and be friendly and would jump in the car," Holt said. "So I got out of the car and opened the door with the puppy crate. She just looked at me, and then she stood up and was gone."
Eyes from above
Soon Holt and Harris were working with a host of PAWS volunteers, animal control officials, local residents and even a guest at Wildhorse who was looking from her high-vantage hotel room window for Geneva and guiding the rescue efforts. That hotel guest would eventually rent a room and provide food for those contributing to the search effort.
"Everybody wanted to catch this dog," Holt said. "It was a real group effort, everyone was working together and communicating, our neighbors were out with their binoculars looking over the fields and trying to find Geneva."
Six days later, on Feb. 21, Holt and Harris received a phone call from someone who claimed they found Geneva.
"I thought, 'that's impossible,' I just saw her in the field behind our house, and this person lived quite a distance away near where the crash happened," Holt said. "That's how we found Annabelle. We'd heard that the person involved in the crash had two adult dogs, but we weren't certain they were both traveling with them. Well, they were, and Annabelle had just been laying low since the crash."
Bringing in more help
Annabelle was quickly collected and brought to Holt and Harris's home, but catching Geneva remained a pressing concern as the weather continued to turn for the worse.
"In the end, we had to get help, someone from Hermiston came out and she had live traps for Geneva," Holt said. "She also thought to contact Res Q Angels of Yakima, they're an animal rescue specialist group. They've been catching dogs for 20 years, it's just what they do."
The traps did the trick, and Geneva was caught just outside of the Wildhorse Resort & Casino loading area, where she had been walking daily on a route to what Holt thought was to get water.
"A lot of people will probably wonder why we haven't reunited Geneva and the puppies yet and split the puppies up between two foster families," Holt said. "It was starting to get pretty cold when we caught Geneva on that Wednesday, she'd been out by seven days on her own. She was low on milk and the veterinarian said that for her own safety, she should be kept away from the puppies for now. We separated the puppies because eight is a lot, but the puppies are great, they're energetic, healthy, and eating on their own."
Huck, Sylvia, Bijoux, and Sawyer are all about 4½ weeks old, Holt estimated, and as they get older they'll go up for adoption through PAWS. As for Geneva and Annabelle, they will remain with Holt and Harris for now as they recover.
