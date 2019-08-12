BAKER CITY — A Baker City man pleaded guilty Friday in Baker County Circuit Court to criminally negligent homicide, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the November death of his 2-year-old son.
Peter Lee Mankins, 33, of 1905 Birch St., was sentenced to 34 months in prison and will be placed on three years’ post-prison supervision upon release, District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff stated in a press released.
Mankins was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a Class B felony, after 2-year-old Liam Mankins got control of a loaded .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol at his home on Nov. 4, 2018, and shot himself in the head.
Peter Mankins was asleep in his bedroom when the boy got access to the gun, Shirtcliff said. Liam was playing with the gun on the floor when it discharged.
The boy was transported to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Baker City and then flown by Life Flight to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, where he later died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.