LA GRANDE — A La Grande father and son pleaded guilty last month to poaching a six-point trophy bull elk in the Mount Emily unit.
According to state court records, Kyle Bowen, 26, and his father, Richard “Rick” Bowen, 60, will lose their hunting licenses for three years and serve 18 months probation.
Oregon State Police reported its Fish and Wildlife Division in La Grande investigated the pair and found Kyle Bowen during the 2018 archery elk season killed a trophy class bull elk in the Mount Emily wildlife unit.
The state provides a minimum number of tags for the unit each year for the hunting of branch antlered bull elk. A hunter will need to wait at least 18 years to draw a tag to hunt branch antlered bull elk in the unit, according to state police, and Kyle Bowen only possessed a general season archery elk tag in 2018. The investigation found Richard Bowen assisted Kyle Bowen with the poaching.
The pair of Bowens on June 10 took plea deals in Union County Circuit Court. Kyle Bowen plead guilty to hunting in violation of the wildlife laws, a class C misdemeanor. In addition to the probation and suspension of hunting license, Circuit Judge Thomas B. Powers sentenced Kyle Bowen to the following:
• 10 days in jail with work crew eligibility.
• $7,500 restitution to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
• $100 bench probation fee.
• Forfeiture of equipment he used to poach the elk, including a Mathews bow, Zeiss binoculars and trail cameras
• Forfeiture of the six-point bull elk antlers and associated elk meat.
• And the forfeiture of seven-point bull elk antlers that he unlawfully possessed.
State police also reported prosecutors dismissed charges for criminal trespass and unlawful possession of wildlife (the seven-point elk antlers), along with a charge of tampering with evidence as part of the plea deal.
Richard Bowen plead guilty to a charge of aid, assist, counsel or share in the proceeds of a wildlife violation, a class A misdemeanor. Along with the probation and hunting license suspension, his sentence included eight days in jail with work crew eligibility, $7,500 in restitution, and forfeiture of hunting equipment. The state dismissed charges for criminal trespass and unlawful possession of marijuana, which he also had to forfeit.
